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Dhruv Rathee Clarifies CJP Link: ‘I’m Here in My Individual Capacity’

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee joined the protest in Delhi, saying he had come specifically to participate because the issue mattered to him. Rathee said the Election Commission should remain neutral and called “vote theft” a very serious issue. His remarks come amid ...

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Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc March to Supreme Court Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar | Delhi Protest
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc March to Supreme Court Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar | Delhi Protest
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