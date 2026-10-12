Delhi Protests: When Dissent Becomes a Security Threat | Indian Express Special

What happens when a state begins treating peaceful protest as a security threat? ... Read More Delhi witnessed an extraordinary security crackdown over the weekend of October 10–11, with thousands of police personnel deployed, barricades erected across key roads, and thousands of people detained as protesters attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar. Opposition leaders, student activists and ordinary citizens were among those caught in the police action. In this episode of The Indian Express, Sayoni Aiyar examines the crackdown on the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests, the use of preventive arrests and detentions, and the legal provisions invoked by the Delhi Police. She also looks at reports of advance planning by the Union Home Ministry, the restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the constitutional right to peaceful assembly. Despite efforts to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar, demonstrations spread across Delhi. Did the police succeed in containing the protests, or did the crackdown turn the entire capital into a site of dissent? Drawing on reporting by The Indian Express and an opinion piece by contributing editor Pratap Bhanu Mehta, Sayoni explores the larger questions this episode raises about state power, civil liberties and the future of democratic protest in India. Watch till the end and tell us: Can the state suppress dissent through force, or will young citizens continue to find ways to make their voices heard? Subscribe to The Indian Express for independent journalism, political analysis and in-depth reporting.