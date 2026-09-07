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Delhi PG Collapse: 5 MCD Officers Suspended After Several Killed in Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Delhi Building Collapse: A day after the Delhi hostel building collapse that killed seven people, five MCD officials have been suspended. The action comes amid questions over structural safety, alleged negligence and whether warnings were ignored. The Delhi government has also ...

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No Non-Veg Near Durga Puja Pandals? What Kolkata Thinks Of Dhiren Shastri’s Directive
No Non-Veg Near Durga Puja Pandals? What Kolkata Thinks Of Dhiren Shastri’s Directive
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