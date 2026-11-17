Cyber Fraudsters Use AI to Target NBFCs, 12 Delhi Firms Lose Rs 65 Crore

Until now, cyber frauds commonly involved OTP theft, phishing calls and digital arrest scams. But fraudsters are now using AI to hack into the software systems of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), triggering losses of nearly Rs 300 crore across India. In ... Read More Delhi, 12 NBFCs have lost around Rs 65 crore. Among the prominent lenders targeted is Hero FinCorp, which reportedly lost Rs 12 crore. Watch the full video to understand how this new AI-powered cyber fraud works.