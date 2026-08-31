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Chirag Paswan’s UP Game Plan: Can He Win Over Dalits Who Backed Akhilesh?

Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) is expanding its footprint in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The party is targeting non-Jatav Dalit voters, especially Pasi and Paswan communities, while also reaching out to Brahmins. With the BSP in decline ...

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‘Your Account Linked to Naresh Goyal’: How Delhi Couple Lost ₹15 Lakh in Digital Arrest Scam
‘Your Account Linked to Naresh Goyal’: How Delhi Couple Lost ₹15 Lakh in Digital Arrest Scam
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