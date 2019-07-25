Chandrayaan 2 Launched: What India’s Moon Mission’s All About

explained-video
Explained: How films are certified, why it causes dispute
Recently, CBFC earned the ire of Bombay High Court after it gave the U/A certificate to Chidiakhana, a film by the CFSI
Express Explained: Reading the verdict, to understand the New Government
The world’s largest democratic exercise has returned Narendra Modi to power with a mandate that has set a new record. What message have the people of India sent, and what lessons do their decision hold - for both the government and the opposition?
Explained: Who Is General Faiz Hamid, The New ISI Chief?
As ISI chief, Hameed will be instrumental in not only running the country, but also managing its foreign policy - including Pakistan's relations with India.
Why Pakistan Was Not Invited To PM Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony
As part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, invitations to PM Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony were extended to leaders from the BIMSTEC group as well as Central Asia. Pakistan is the only neighbouring country to not get an invite
Explained: How Does Huawei’s Android Cancellation Affect You
If you own a Huawei phone, you might not able to run Google's proprietary services and apps like Gmail, YouTube, and Chrome in the future
Explained: The Historical Significance of Kolkata’s Vidyasagar College
We take a look at where Vidyasagar stands in the history of Indian social reform
Explained: Why Cyclone Fani Is An Unusual Storm
Cyclone Fani is generating storms with wind speeds as high as 200 km per hour which is why it’s categorised as an “extremely severe cyclone”.
How Notre Dame Is The Most Important Witness Of French History
The iconic medieval era cathedral, Notre Dame in Paris, caught a massive fire on Monday.
Elections 2019: How BJP’s manifesto stacks up against the Congress’
Here is a comparison of the promises made by the two parties
Explained: How do political campaigns go viral?
In the run up to the 2019 General Elections, here is a look at how political campaign messages are distributed by political parties across social media
Explained: What Is Mission Shakti?
Prime Minister announced that India had become the fourth country in the world to successfully hit a low-orbit satellite in space with an anti-satellite missile
Explained: What The Mankading Controversy’s All About
Why Ravichandran Ashwin is facing criticism for 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in an IPL match
Explained: What Happens When A Chief Minister Dies In Office?
Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was the 18th CM to die in office
Explained: India’s Love-Hate Relationship With Valentine’s Day
India seems to have a love-hate relationship with February 14th, also known as Valentine's Day. From malls in big cities to marathons in rural India, we have found a way to celebrate Valentine's day in the most unique ways possible
Explained: Decoding The Withdrawal Of Security For Kashmiri Separatists
After the Pulwama attack that killed 40 security personnel, the government on Sunday withdrew the security provided to some Hurriyat leaders. The central government also asked for a review of the security provided to other separatist leaders.
Explained: Why Caste, Not Class, Determined Quotas In India
The Union Cabinet recently introduced a bill to provide 10 percent reservation in higher education and jobs to the Economically Weaker Sections from the 'General' category.
Explained: Here’s How to Take a Perfect Selfie
There are jobs that pay you for a perfect selfie. That's also how many social media influencers earn as brands have branched into getting them to endorse their products.
Explained: Mamata Banerjee Vs CBI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is holding an indefinite protest following the CBI's attempt to interrogate the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
Explained: Where Are India’s 2,454 Captive Elephants, And With Whom
India's first-ever official survey has put the number of captive elephants in the country at 2,454.
