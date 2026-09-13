BRICS Declaration Explained: No Ukraine, Gaza Mention, Iran-UAE Balance and Message on US Tariffs

BRICS Summit 2026: What does the BRICS declaration reveal — and what does it leave unsaid? From the absence of Ukraine to Gaza, Iran-UAE balancing and its message on US tariffs, we break down the key calculations behind the 45-page agreement. ... Read More Producer: Tista Roy Chowdhury

Editor: Prince Keshari