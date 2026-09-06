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Bhupesh Baghel Out, Sachin Pilot In: Why Congress Changed Its Punjab Troubleshooter

Channi hails party high command 'for this important decision'; Warring welcomes change, thanks 'guide and mentor' Baghel

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