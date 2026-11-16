Bengal Celebrates Chhath: What Do Bengalis Think ?

The debate over regional identity flared up again when TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised the Chhath Puja arrangements and decorations at Howrah Railway Station. He alleged that non-Bengalis were taking over the state and asked whether West Bengal belongs to Bengalis ... Read More or to Biharis. The BJP and other political leaders hit back, accusing the TMC of divisive identity politics. This has once again reignited the identity debate in Bengal. Premankur Biswas with this report