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ACP Manasvi Vashishtha Suspended Day After Protest Outside Delhi Police HQ | Delhi Police Protest

Delhi Police Protest: Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha was suspended after staging a protest outside the Police Headquarters on Monday. ACP Vashishtha joined police personnel in a protest outside the force’s headquarters on Monday against the transfer of two ...

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