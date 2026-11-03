ACP Manasvi Vashishtha Suspended Day After Protest Outside Delhi Police HQ | Delhi Police Protest

Delhi Police Protest: Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha was suspended after staging a protest outside the Police Headquarters on Monday. ACP Vashishtha joined police personnel in a protest outside the force’s headquarters on Monday against the transfer of two ... Read More officers — one of whom was Vashistha himself —after a scuffle with lawyers at Shahdara police station on October 23.