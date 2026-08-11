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50% Collapse: India’s New Rural Jobs Scheme Faces Its First Test | Indian Express

India’s rural jobs guarantee has undergone its biggest transformation in years. MGNREGA has been replaced by the VB-G RAM G Act — a new framework that promises more guaranteed work, higher wages and a record ₹95,692 crore budget. ...

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₹200 Crore Lutyens’ Delhi Property Fraud: How the Elite Fell for a High-Value Scam | Explained
₹200 Crore Lutyens’ Delhi Property Fraud: How the Elite Fell for a High-Value Scam | Explained
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