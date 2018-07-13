We need independent journalists and sometimes, noisy journalists: Justice Ranjan Gogoi at the Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture

In line to be the Chief Justice of India, Justice Gogoi, while delivering the Third Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture on “The Vision of Justice”, told a packed Teen Murti Bhavan auditorium here that the judiciary was the “last bastion of hope” and it needed to be “uncontaminated”, more “pro-active” and on the “front foot” to preserve its moral and institutional leverage.

Noisy judges and independent journalists are democracy’s first line of defence and a revolution, not mere reform, is needed to keep the institution of the judiciary responsive to the changes in society, the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said here on Thursday.