Video: Ex-Bombay HC judge Abhay M Thipsay says ‘failure of justice system’ in Sohrabuddin encounter case

Updated: February 14, 2018 8:05:22 am

Justice Abhay M Thipsay, a former judge of the Bombay High Court who ruled on four bail applications in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case, has made some observations in the case. In an interview to The Indian Express, Justice Thipsay said the Bombay High Court must exercise its powers of revision, even suo-motu if necessary, to relook at the case.

He said, “The way several high-profile accused in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case were discharged, the “absurd” inconsistencies in the legal process, signs of witnesses under pressure or threat, evidence of “mischief” — all point to the “failure of justice and of the justice delivery system.”