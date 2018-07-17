Follow Us:
Sec 377 profiles: I used to write about my male crushes in my diaries and once my mother read it all

Debottam Saha, an IITian and a petitioner in the section 377 case talks to The Indian Express, among other things, about his hopes from the Supreme Court verdict. He also tells us how he decided it was time to come out, it was time to become a petitioner in the section 377 cases and how he decided it was time to live life without any inhibitions. 

