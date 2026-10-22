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Raihan Vadra On Bikaner House Row: ‘Artists’ Freedom Of Expression Must Be Protected’

In an interview with The Indian Express’ Srirupa Goswami, Raihan Vadra discusses the controversy surrounding his exhibition at Bikaner House, where he was asked to remove around 70 photographs hours before the opening. He questions the handling of the episode, speaks ...

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