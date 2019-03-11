Exclusive Video
Elephant calf rescued from well
An elephant calf which accidentally fell in a well was rescued by locals and forest officials in Kerala's Ernakulam district.
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Yashwinder Singh, one of the petitioners in the Section 377 case, talks (among other things) about how being financially independent and away from family makes a huge difference when an LGBTQ person decides to come out to their friends and family.
Sec 377 profiles: I used to write about my male crushes in my diaries and once my mother read it all
Debottam Saha, an IITian and a petitioner in the section 377 case talks to The Indian Express about how he decided that it was time to come out, time to become a petitioner in the case and time to live life the way without any inhibitions. He also tells what he is expecting from the Supreme Court.
We need independent journalists and sometimes, noisy journalists: Justice Ranjan Gogoi at the Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture
In line to be the Chief Justice of India, Justice Gogoi, while delivered the Third Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture on “The Vision of Justice”. Take a look at the highlights from his speech.
Highlights: Justice Ranjan Gogoi’s speech at the Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture
Justice Ranjan Gogoi spoke at length about the state of the Indian judiciary at the third Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture - The Vision of Justice. Among other things, he said there is a need for independent journalists and "sometimes, noisy judges".
Surveillance versus privacy: Can one be allowed at the expense of the other?
If you've ever made the argument that you don't mind government surveillance because you have nothing to hide, here are some tough arguments against it. Lawyers and Save Our Privacy campaign volunteers Apar Gupta and Raman Jit Singh Chima break it down.
What should the government’s Data Protection Bill, meant to protect your data and privacy, look like?
As the government prepares to release the draft of the Data Protection Bill which deals with how your data and privacy should be protected, a look at the citizens' draft that tells us what the Bill should have.
Whatever the result, the Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting is a big step
What makes the meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un significant, irrespective of the result.
BJP starts preparation for 2019. First step: Connects with allies and prominent citizens
BJP has started Sampark for Samarthan or Contact for Support campaign as it sets its eyes on the 2019 election. Party leaders are connecting with prominent citizens and the NDA allies. Here's what that is all about.
For the 2019 election, BJP is heavily banking on PM Narendra Modi’s charm
At least as of 2018, it appears that the BJP is still banking on Modi's charisma to win the Lok Sabha election next year.
Four years of Modi government: Home ministry showed progress in internal security and Left-wing extremism
As the Narendra Modi government completes four years, here's a look at the progress report of the home ministry as part of The Indian Express' series The Last Lap.
Bypoll wrap: The results are bad news for the BJP in most of the 11 states
The bypolls that were held across 11 states did not bring good news for the BJP. What are the lessons for the saffron party? Take a look.
Metro Doodle: Riding With The Aliens
24-year-old Samar Khan summons aliens and pop culture characters to make the long metro rides a lot more fun than you can imagine on his Instagram account with the handle MetroDoodle.
Four years of Modi government: Quick response Twitter and bear hugs apart, what the External Affairs Ministry actually accomplished
This is a report card of both Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj in the foreign affairs department.
Four years of Modi government: As quality of airline services deteriorates, what the aviation ministry is doing to fix it
As the Modi government completes four years, The Indian Express looks at how each of the ministries performed in a new series The Last Lap. What has the aviation ministry achieved in the last four years? Let's take a look at the report card.
