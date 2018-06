Updated: June 7, 2018 5:03:10 pm

Skateboarding in India has been on the rise ever since the first skate-park was built in 2003. The culture is evolving and people are getting hooked to the sport day by day. But Indian skaters still face issues in getting a concrete skate park. Delhi based Harsha Mandava took the matter in his own hand and he along with other skaters built his own skate park, in Murthal.