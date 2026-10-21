Marco Rubio on Trump’s India Tariff Waiver: ‘A Very Important Relationship’ | IE Exclusive

Marco Rubio On Tariffs: “None of these tariffs are done to punish or to harm India,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says in an exclusive interview with The Indian Express. ... Read More Rubio explains President Donald Trump’s decision to waive tariffs linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil, acknowledging that trade pressure can strain an important bilateral relationship. He discusses balancing efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine to negotiations with Washington’s ties with New Delhi. Rubio also assesses India–US relations and cooperation through the Quad, while identifying trade as an issue the two countries need to resolve.