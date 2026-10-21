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Marco Rubio on Trump’s India Tariff Waiver: ‘A Very Important Relationship’ | IE Exclusive

Marco Rubio On Tariffs: “None of these tariffs are done to punish or to harm India,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says in an exclusive interview with The Indian Express. ...

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