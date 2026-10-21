Marco Rubio On the Future of India-US Relations I Marco Rubio Interview | Exclusive

Marco Rubio Interview: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks exclusively on India-US relations, India-US trade deal, Donald Trump tariffs on India, H-1B visa restrictions, Indian students and professionals, and Washington’s relationship with Pakistan. ... Read More In his latest interview, Marco Rubio says the India-US trade deal is “weeks, not months away,” with 99 percent of the work done. Addressing US tariffs on India linked to India’s purchases of Russian oil, Rubio says, “None of these tariffs are done to punish or to harm India.” Rubio also discusses US immigration policy and H-1B visa changes, explaining why the restrictions are global and not aimed specifically at India. He responds to a question about Elon Musk’s allegation against Ambani over Starlink’s entry into India. Watch the full Marco Rubio interview for insights into India-US trade relations, Trump’s tariff policy, US-Pakistan relations, China, the Quad, energy security, Russian oil imports, and India’s diplomatic efforts towards a Black Sea ceasefire.