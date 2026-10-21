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Marco Rubio On the Future of India-US Relations I Marco Rubio Interview | Exclusive

Marco Rubio Interview: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks exclusively on India-US relations, India-US trade deal, Donald Trump tariffs on India, H-1B visa restrictions, Indian students and professionals, and Washington’s relationship with Pakistan. ...

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Marco Rubio on Trump’s India Tariff Waiver: ‘A Very Important Relationship’ | IE Exclusive
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