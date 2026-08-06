“Lost My Mother Fighting for JPSC Movement, But Won’t Leave This Fight”: Devendra Mahto, JLKM Leader

Jharkhand JPSC Protest: The protest by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) aspirants continues, with several candidates remaining on a hunger strike for days as they press for their demands. ... Read More In this ground report, we speak to Devendra Nath Mahto, leader of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM), who has been at the forefront of the Jharkhand student movement. He shares his personal journey, including the story of losing his mother during the agitation against alleged irregularities in the 6th JPSC examination. This video covers: --Why JPSC aspirants are protesting --The key demands behind the movement --Devendra Nath Mahto’s journey while leading the JPSC rotest --The latest developments in the JPSC recruitment controversy Watch the full ground report for an on-the-ground perspective from the protest site.