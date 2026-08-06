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“Lost My Mother Fighting for JPSC Movement, But Won’t Leave This Fight”: Devendra Mahto, JLKM Leader

Jharkhand JPSC Protest: The protest by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) aspirants continues, with several candidates remaining on a hunger strike for days as they press for their demands. ...

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