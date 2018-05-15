How the Karnataka election result played out: From BJP in the lead to a fractured verdict to uncertainty

The Karnataka Assembly election started off with a good lead for the BJP. As time progressed, it continued to stay with the BJP. But towards the evening, what was being called a strong lead flat-lined and left the party just short of simple majority which would allow it to form the government in Karnataka. Then, a sudden post-poll alliance between the Congress and the HD Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) made it possible for them to at least to meet the Governor and stake claim to form the government in Karnataka. The day ended with a question mark on who will rule the state. Here’s a quick recap of all the counting day action from the studios of The Indian Express.