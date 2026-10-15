Exclusive Interview: Why 4 Rival Parties Praised Punjab CEO Over SIR Exercise | Anindita Mitra

While protests over electoral rolls continue in Delhi, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra has received praise from representatives of all four major political parties following the publication of the final electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). ... Read More In this conversation with The Indian Express’s Ishita Singh, Mitra answers questions on what went right in Punjab’s SIR exercise, the crucial role of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and the non-negotiables of the electoral protest.