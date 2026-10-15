Exclusive Video

Exclusive Interview: Why 4 Rival Parties Praised Punjab CEO Over SIR Exercise | Anindita Mitra

While protests over electoral rolls continue in Delhi, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra has received praise from representatives of all four major political parties following the publication of the final electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). ...

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‘Poora Desh Jantar Mantar Banega’: CJP Vows Comeback, Rejects Denotification Of Protest Site
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