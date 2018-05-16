Decision 2018: The twists and turns in Karnataka’s poll result

Updated: May 16, 2018 1:49:55 am

The BJP might be the single largest party in Karnataka now, but it is agonisingly short of the magic figure of 112. This has suddenly made JD(S) much more than kingmaker, with the Congress offering unconditional support to the JD(S) to form the government. Together these two parties now have enough seats to cross the halfway mark. The ball is now clearly in the Governor’s court. More than a year after the assembly elections in Goa and Manipur where it formed governments despite not being the single largest party in the polls, the BJP Tuesday found the tables turned in Karnataka.