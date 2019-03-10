Zoya Akhtar reveals the inspiration behind Made in Heaven

Entertainment Video
I don’t go looking for films with a female protagonist: Badla actor Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu talks about her latest release Badla. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla, which hit screens on March 8, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul.
Captain Marvel: Audience Review
Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel is the first female-led film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also stars Samuel L Jackson, Clark Gregg, Jude Law and Djimon Hounsou among others. Here's what the audience said after watching Captain Marvel
Badla: Audience Review
Sujoy Ghosh's whodunnit drama Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, is an official remake of Spanish hit An Invisible Guest. Here's what the audience said after watching crime thriller Badla.
Sonchiriya: Audience Review
Abhishek Chaubey's dacoit drama Sonchiriya stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey. Here's what the audience said after watching Sonchiriya.
Luka Chuppi: Audience Review
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have come together for the first time on the silver screen for Laxman Utekar's rom-com Luka Chuppi. The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.
You can watch Luka Chuppi with family: Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Dinesh Vijan talk about their upcoming film Luka Chuppi. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film, which revolves around a live-in relationship. Luka Chuppi will hit screens on March 1.
Sushant Singh Rajput: We shot in 51 degrees for Sonchiriya
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput talks about his preparation for upcoming dacoit drama Sonchiriya. He also reveals the challenges he faced while shooting for the Abhishek Chaubey directorial.
Sonchiriya stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar take the Great Indian Daku quiz
Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar talk about their upcoming dacoit drama Sonchiriya. They also participate in the Great Indian Daku quiz.
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 2: Ekta, Ronit, Mona and Gurdeep get candid about their web series
Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli reveal why they chose to do the web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The actors also got candid about playing the three lead characters - Rohit, Ananya and Poonam in the AltBalaji show.
Who won what at Oscars 2019
The 91st Academy Awards were held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre today. While Green Room won the Best Picture award, Rami Malek and Olivia Colman took home the top acting honours. Here is the complete list of winners from the big night.
Arjun Rampal takes the Arjun Rampal quiz
Arjun Rampal takes an interesting quiz on his life and career. From his total Twitter followers to the number of films he has played a negative character in, the actor fields some fun questions.
Total Dhamaal: Audience Review
Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. Here's what the audience had to say after watching it.
Total Dhamaal is a stressbuster: Ajay Devgn
Bollywood Ajay Devgn talks about his latest release Total Dhamaal. Directed by Indra Kumar, the adventure comedy also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.
Arjun Rampal takes The Final Call
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal talks about his debut web series, ZEE5's The Final Call. The actor also reveals his favourite on-screen characters and how the #MeToo movement has impacted the country.
How Siddhant Chaturvedi became Gully Boy’s MC Sher
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals how he bagged the role of rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. The film, also starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, hit screens on February 14.
Arjun Rampal: There is a strong message of spirituality in The Final Call
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal talks about his debut web series The Final Call. The show, which will begin streaming on ZEE5 from February 22, also stars Javed Jaffrey, Neeraj Kabi, Sakshi Tanwar and Pradeep Rawat.
Total Dhamaal is India’s first adventure comedy: Ajay Devgn
Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh talk about their upcoming film Total Dhamaal. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie, also starring Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, will hit screens on February 22.
I admire Deepika Padukone: Zam Zam actor Manjima Mohan
Manjima Mohanm, who steps into the shoes of Kangana Ranaut for the Malayalam remake of Bollywood hit Queen, plays the rapid-fire game. Titled Zam Zam, the Malayalam remake, also starring Shibani Dandekar and Sunny Wayne, will hit screens on Feb 14.
Gully Boy: Audience Review
Ranveer Singh plays a rapper in Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz, the movie tells the story of the underground hip-hop scene in India.
