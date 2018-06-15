Zero teaser: Five best things

Updated: June 15, 2018 5:27:23 pm

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Zero was released amid a lot of excitement. The Aanand L Rai film also stars Salman Khan in a special appearance and the makers used the camaraderie between SRK and Salman to the fullest in its teaser too. While the two Khans indulge in matching some dance steps, their adorable chemistry was the highlight of the video. Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and will release on December 21. Its teaser has surely come as an Edi gift for the audience.