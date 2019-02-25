Who won what at Oscars 2019

Entertainment Video
Arjun Rampal takes the Arjun Rampal quiz
Arjun Rampal takes an interesting quiz on his life and career. From his total Twitter followers to the number of films he has played a negative character in, the actor fields some fun questions.
Total Dhamaal: Audience Review
Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. Here's what the audience had to say after watching it.
Total Dhamaal is a stressbuster: Ajay Devgn
Bollywood Ajay Devgn talks about his latest release Total Dhamaal. Directed by Indra Kumar, the adventure comedy also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.
Arjun Rampal takes The Final Call
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal talks about his debut web series, ZEE5's The Final Call. The actor also reveals his favourite on-screen characters and how the #MeToo movement has impacted the country.
How Siddhant Chaturvedi became Gully Boy’s MC Sher
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals how he bagged the role of rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. The film, also starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, hit screens on February 14.
Arjun Rampal: There is a strong message of spirituality in The Final Call
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal talks about his debut web series The Final Call. The show, which will begin streaming on ZEE5 from February 22, also stars Javed Jaffrey, Neeraj Kabi, Sakshi Tanwar and Pradeep Rawat.
Total Dhamaal is India’s first adventure comedy: Ajay Devgn
Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh talk about their upcoming film Total Dhamaal. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie, also starring Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, will hit screens on February 22.
I admire Deepika Padukone: Zam Zam actor Manjima Mohan
Manjima Mohanm, who steps into the shoes of Kangana Ranaut for the Malayalam remake of Bollywood hit Queen, plays the rapid-fire game. Titled Zam Zam, the Malayalam remake, also starring Shibani Dandekar and Sunny Wayne, will hit screens on Feb 14.
Gully Boy: Audience Review
Ranveer Singh plays a rapper in Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz, the movie tells the story of the underground hip-hop scene in India.
It was crazy working on the Queen remakes: Parul Yadav
Parul Yadav steps into the shoes of Kangana Ranaut for the Kannada remake of Bollywood hit Queen. Titled Butterfly, the Ramesh Aravind directorial will hit screens on February 14.
Ranveer Singh on Gully Boy: I wouldn’t let anybody play this part
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt talk about their upcoming musical drama Gully Boy. Inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, the Zoya Akhtar directorial will hit screens on February 14.
Dipika and Shoaib on what they love, hate and tolerate about each other
Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com about love, marriage and romance. On Valentine's Day, the couple also revealed what they love, hate and tolerate about each other.
What couples say vs what they mean ft. Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani
In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, Dil Hi Toh Hai actors Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani decode every couple's dictionary. The on-screen couple from Dil Hi Toh Hai 2 reveal the difference between what lovers say vs what they actually mean.
Valentine’s Day Special: Keith and Rochelle take the compatibility test
TV couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are set to celebrate their first Valentine's Day post marriage. In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, the couple takes the compatibility test. They also talk about love, marriage and V-day plans.
It is very easy to get influenced by Kangana’s role: Paris Paris actor Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal steps into the shoes of Kangana Ranaut for the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Queen. Titled Paris Paris, the Ramesh Aravind directorial, also starring Elli Avram and Vinaya Prasad, will hit screens on February 14.
There is a Queen in every woman: That Is Mahalakshmi actor Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia steps into the shoes of Kangana Ranaut for the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Queen. Titled That Is Mahalakshmi, the film, also starring Shibani Dandekar and Siddhu, will hit screens on February 14.
Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal talk about their Valentine’s Day plans
Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about falling in love with their best friends. The couple also reveal their Valentine's Day plans and even share few tips for their fans.
Durjoy Datta talks about books and his personal life
Author Durjoy Datta spoke to indianexpress.com about his books, the genre of romance that he is almost always associated with and if Valentine's Day is overrated.
Kunal Kemmu turns super-sleuth in Abhay
In ZEE5's police procedural Abhay, Kunal Kemmu plays SP Abhay Pratap Singh, who solves bone-chilling murder cases while dealing with personal demons. Abhay begins streaming on ZEE5 from February 7.
