Mohanlal on Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea: Nothing Is Impossible In Acting
Kirsten Dunst on how she got ‘lucky’ with The Power of the Dog
Hawkeye explores the human side of archer superhero
Neha Kakkar answers if she’s pregnant, Bunty Aur babli 2 review
Anushka Ranjan’s bachelorette party, Gangistan review
News Headlines Dec 20_ 2 Killings in Punjab, Political Killings In Kerala, Ajaz Patel Exclusive
Cases, positivity at 6-month high; Delhi works to reopen Covid centres
Ajaz Patel: ‘My Perfect 10 came after a lot of changes in my life and hard work’
S Jaishankar meets Central Asian nation leaders, discuss Afghanistan