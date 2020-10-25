Looking forward to watching new characters in Mirzapur 2: Rasika Dugal
There are some interesting surprises in Mirzapur 2: Ali Fazal
DDLJ: Then and Now
My wedding will be a simple, close-knit affair: Ginny Weds Sunny actor Yami Gautam
Putham Pudhu Kaalai is about how lockdown shaped human experiences: Andrea Jeremiah
What prohibition? Women ask tough questions of CM Nitish Kumar
How a Punjabi zamindar shaped Durga puja festivities at a Bengal temple
Coronavirus Update Oct 24: India records 53,370 new Covid-19 cases; total caseload at 78,14,682
No Social Distancing, Crowd Without Masks: Bihar Election rallies flout Covid measures