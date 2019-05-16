Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: How a Popular TV Series Helped Him Get a Job

Entertainment Video
Nirma is different from all the characters I have played so far: Mithila Palkar
Bollywood actors Mithila Palkar and Abhay Deol talk about Netflix’s first Indian original film Chopsticks. Directed by Sachin Yardi, Chopsticks, also starring Vijay Raaz, will begin streaming on Netflix from May 31.
Doris Day dead at 97
Doris Day, the singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and '60s and among the most popular screen actresses in history, has died. She was 97.
Student of the Year 2: Audience Review
Student of the Year 2, a sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 film, marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the Hindi film industry. It also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Here's what the audience said after watching Student Of The Year 2.
Setters deals with a serious issue in a non-preachy way: Aftab Shivdasani
Bollywood actors Aftab Shivdasani and Shreyas Talpade talk about their upcoming film Setters. The Ashwini Chaudhary directorial, also starring Vijay Raaz, Pavan Malhotra, Sharat Saxena and Mahesh Manjrekar among others, will hit screens on May 3.
Avengers: Endgame shatters record for biggest opening weekend
Avengers Endgame exceeded even its own expectations with the biggest opening weekend ever for a movie. The movie hauled in an estimated $350 million in domestic ticket sales and $1.2 billion globally.
I am not fierce: Blank actor Sunny Deol
Bollywood actors Sunny Deol & Karan Kapadia talk about upcoming thriller Blank. Sunny also opens up about his on-screen image. Directed by Behzad Khambata, Blank, also starring Ishita Dutta, Karanvir Sharma and Jameel Khan, will hit screens on May 3.
Avengers Endgame: Audience Review
Avengers: Endgame, the grand conclusion to the Infinity Saga, stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson & Brie Larson among others. Here's what the audience said after watching Avengers: Endgame.
Baker whips up Daenerys Targaryen cake
Katherine Dey, from New York decorated a cake in the shape of Daenarys Targaryen from GOT. She used chocolate cake with coconut pecan filling and chocolate meringue buttercream.
Avengers Endgame is the best thing we have done for Marvel: Joe Russo
Director Joe Russo talks about upcoming superhero extravaganza Avengers: Endgame. He also reveals what would bring him back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame will hit Indian screens on April 26.
Selection Day actors share stereotypes about teens that need to go away
Selection Day actors Mohammad Samad, Karanvir Malhotra and Yash Dholye share things they wish all parents knew. Selection Day Part 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.
There are a lot of twists and turns in Poison: Arbaaz Khan
Arbaaz Khan, Riya Sen, Tanuj Virwani and Freddy Daruwala talk about web series Poison. Poison is currently streaming on ZEE5.
There is a lot of drama in Selection Day Season 2: Karanvir Malhotra
Mohammad Samad, Karanvir Malhotra and Yash Dholye talk about the second season of Netflix series Selection Day. The actors also take the cricket quiz. Selection Day Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.
Avengers: Endgame cast bids farewell to the series
Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo said 'Endgame' won't only be sad, it will also make you laugh.
Kalank: Audience Review
Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.
Criminal Justice actor Vikrant Massey: Playing Aditya took a toll on me
Vikrant Massey talks about his latest web series Criminal Justice. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, and bankrolled by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment, the Indian adaptation of Criminal Justice, also starring Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi and others, is currently streaming on Hotstar.
Biswa Kalyan Rath and Shweta Tripathi take the doctor quiz
Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 creator Biswa Kalyan Rath and actor Shweta Tripathi take a quiz on the different types of doctors. The second season of Laakhon Mein Ek is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Laakhon Mein Ek is about an ordinary person fighting against extraordinary odds: Biswa Kalyan Rath
Creator Biswa Kalyan Rath and actor Shweta Tripathi talk about the second season of Amazon Prime Video show Laakhon Mein Ek. Directed by Abhishek Sengupta, the web series also stars Sandeep Mehta and Milind Joshi.
Bobby in Lucifer was supremely layered: Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi talks about his debut Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj, Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran among others, hit screens on March 28.
Avengers Endgame: The cast reveals who was the most emotional after wrap up
The cast of Avengers: Endgame spoke about their love for the franchise and appreciation of the fans.
Advertising