All the major films releasing in July

Updated: July 7, 2018 8:22:55 pm

The first half of 2018 has given us some hits and a lot of misses. From big films bombing at the box office and small films leaving a mark due to its strong content, the other half of the year looks promising too, beginning July. From Hindi to English and Malayalam movies, there’s something for everyone.

While Soorma and Dhadak lead the race in Bollywood, Marvel’s next big film Ant-Man and the Wasp open the Hollywood calendar this month. Regional films like Neerali, My Story and RX 100 are the big ones from down South.

Check out all the major films to look forward to in the month of July.