Tubelight Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan Film Underperforms On EID

Updated: June 28, 2017 8:25:06 pm

Over the last one decade, Salman has entertained his fans by releasing films on the occasion of Eid, which eventually went on to become blockbusters, breaking records every time. Unfortunately, Tubelight did not follow suit. The film is doing fair business but when has ‘fair business’ been enough for a Salman Khan film? The word-of-mouth did the film in with people wondering how Tubelight is a Salman Khan film. But probably, that is the strength of the film — it is not a typical Salman film despite the actor playing his typical man with a golden heart.