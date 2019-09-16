The Zoya Factor is a high-concept film: Abhishek Sharma

Entertainment Video
IIFA 2019: Radhika Apte says sense of humor is the most thing for a host
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com managed to get Radhika Apte for a quick selfie interview.
IIFA 2019: Katrina and Madhuri’s performances will surprise everyone, says Shiamak Davar
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com managed to catch Shiamak Davar for a quick selfie interview.
IIFA 2019: Debutant Aayush Sharma shares what he does when he forgets dance steps
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com caught up with actor Aayush Sharma for a quick selfie interview.
IIFA 2019: Host Ali Fazal talks about his most embarrassing moment on-stage
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com managed to get Ali Fazal for a quick selfie interview.
KBC 11 gets its first crorepati | Sanoj Raj kbc
Sanoj Raj from Jehanabad, Bihar on Friday won Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11. In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, Sanoj talks about winning Rs 1 crore, his preparation for KBC and host Amitabh Bachchan.
Dream Girl: Audience Review
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, comedy film Dream Girl stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Vijay Raaz. Here's what the audience had to say after watching it.
Dream Girl gave me scope to go over the top: Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha talk about Bollywood comedy-drama Dream Girl. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the Ekta Kapoor production also stars Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee among others.
Mission Over Mars is different from Mission Mangal: Mona Singh
Mona Singh, Ankur Rathee and Palomi Ghosh talk about ALTBalaji series M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars. The Ekta Kapoor production revolves around female scientists behind India's Mars Orbiter Mission.
I felt I was watching a 3D film: Akshaye Khanna on Section 375
Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat talk about Bollywood courtroom drama Section 375. The film is helmed by B.A. Pass director Ajay Bahl.
I have struggled a lot: Pehlwaan actor Sudeep
Sudeep and Aakanksha Singh talk about sports drama Pehlwaan. Directed by S. Krishna, the movie also stars Suniel Shetty, Sushant Singh and Kabir Duhan Singh.
Chhichhore: Audience Review
After Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is back with college drama Chhichhore. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty. Here's the audience's review.
Deepika Padukone turns showstopper for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 33 year celebrations
The fashion extravaganza was attended by various celebrities incuding Abhishek Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Asha Parekh and Sussanne Khan.
Chhichhore is one of the finest scripts I have read: Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput, Nitesh Tiwari, Naveen Polishetty, Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey talk about Bollywood comedy-drama Chhichhore. The Sajid Nadiadwala production also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saharsh Shukla.
Inside TV actors’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Arjun Bijlani, Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Malik, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sharad Malhotra, Kanchi Singh, Aneri Vajani and Shivangi Joshi among others welcome Lord Ganesha home.
Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
On Monday night, the Ambanis threw a big bash to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here's everyone who attended the celebration.
Skulls and Roses: Raghu Ram promises a reality show like never before
In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, hosts Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman reveal what's unique about reality show Skulls and Roses. The original series Skulls and Roses is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Saaho: Audience Review
Prabhas is back on the silver screen after a gap of two years. The actor plays an undercover cop in Sujeeth directorial Saaho. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar.
Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic take up Bollywood Whisper Challenge
Nach Baliye 9 jodi Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic participate in the Bollywood Whisper Challenge. Nach Baliye 9 airs every Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm on Star Plus.
I am a very greedy actor: Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi talk about T-Series' new single Pachtaoge. Vicky also reveals his plans post his National Award win.
