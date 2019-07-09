Talent has gone up a notch in Comicstaan Season 2: Kaneez Surka Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian & Zakir Khan talk about season 2 of Amazon Prime show Comicstaan. Joining them on the judges' panel will be Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kaylan Rath & Kanan Gill. Comicstaan S2 will begin streaming from July 12.

