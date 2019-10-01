Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a true-blue pan-India film: Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia talks about Surender Reddy directorial Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The period drama also stars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara and Ravi Kishan.

