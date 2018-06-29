Feminism is about giving women choice, says Swara Bhasker

Updated: June 29, 2018 11:26:07 am

At the recently held Express Adda, Swara Bhasker was asked about her views on feminism during the audience interaction session. Swara said, “Feminism is about is a thought that there should be equality amongst the genders. And equality not just of representation but equality of opportunity and equality of accountability, which is something that not just women but a lot of communities in India have not had, whether it is caste, whether it is women. And for me, feminism is about giving women choice. So if some women choose to be conservative or choose to deny themselves their own rights, what can I say? I think it is completely legitimate to ask those women that why do they want to tie themselves down?”

