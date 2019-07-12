Super 30: Audience Review

Entertainment Video
Kenny Sebastian is the only comedian I am envious of: Zakir Khan
Comicstaan Season 2 judges Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian and Zakir Khan heap praise on each other. Joining them on the judges' panel of the Amazon Prime Video show will be Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kaylan Rath and Kanan Gill.
Bad jokes with Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian and Zakir Khan
Comicstaan Season 2 judges Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian and Zakir Khan try not to laugh at bad jokes. Joining them on the judges' panel of Amazon Prime Video show Comicstaan 2 will be Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kaylan Rath and Kanan Gill.
Talent has gone up a notch in Comicstaan Season 2: Kaneez Surka
Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian & Zakir Khan talk about season 2 of Amazon Prime show Comicstaan. Joining them on the judges' panel will be Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kaylan Rath & Kanan Gill. Comicstaan S2 will begin streaming from July 12.
Anand Kumar: Super 30 script was rewritten 13 times
Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is based on the life of award-winning mathematician Anand Kumar. In this exclusive video, Anand shares how Hrithik prepared for the role in Super 30. Super 30 will be released on July 12.
Not every hero is okay having a strong female lead: Esha Gupta
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta talks about her role in One Day: Justice Delivered. Directed by Ashok Nanda, the film, also starring Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra and Zakir Hussain among others, hit screens on July 5.
Spider-Man Far From Home: Audience Review
pider-Man: Far From Home, starring Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Samuel L Jackson, Jon Favreau and others, is the latest offering of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Kiku Sharda’s impression of Sunny Deol is hilarious
Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera, who will be seen next in Sony MAX's Dr Pran Lele, play a round of 'guess the character'. They also talk about their comedy show Dr Pran Lele, which will begin airing from June 29.
Article 15: Audience Review
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution which prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, race, sex or place of birth.
Office stereotypes with Mukul Chadda and Gopal Dutt
The Office actors Gopal Dutt and Mukul Chadda present types of people you find in every workplace. Gopal and Mukul also talk about the Hindi adaptation of The Office, which will stream on Hotstar Specials from June 28.
Caste system should be eradicated: Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana talks about upcoming film Article 15. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15, also starring Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta and Kumud Mishra, will hit screens on June 28.
I love working with Diljit Dosanjh: Neeru Bajwa
Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa are reuniting in Punjabi film Shadaa. In this exclusive video, Diljit and Neeru talk about their chemistry and content across film industries.
Kabir Singh: Audience Review
Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film, directed by Sandeep Vanga, is an intense romantic drama. Here's what the audience had to say after watching Kabir Singh.
Films are a representation of life: Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor talks about playing a character with grey shades in romantic drama Kabir Singh. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy starring Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa and Suresh Oberoi, will hit screens on June 21.
My time in Jammu & Kashmir made me a stronger person: Kaafir actor Mohit Raina
Actor Mohit Raina sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com and spoke about the message of ZEE5 web series Kaafir. Mohit also talked about growing up in Jammu & Kashmir and how it shaped his personality.
Game Over: Audience Review
Taapsee Pannu’s film Game Over is an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The movie has Taapsee in the role of a video game creator who is dealing with anxiety after being the victim of a crime. This is what the audience said after watching Game Over.
Chris Hemsworth had seen Gully Boy trailer and songs: Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sanya Malhotra get candid about lending their voice to Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thomson in the Hindi version of Men In Black: International. The F Gary Gray directorial, also stars Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and Kumail Nanjiani.
Khamoshi will keep you on the edge of your seat: Tamannaah Bhatia
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her Bollywood film Khamoshi. Directed by Chakri Toleti, the thriller, also starring Prabhudheva, Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri and Murali Sharma among others, will hit screens on June 14.
Making a remake with the same director is very challenging: Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor talks about Kabir Singh, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh, also starring Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa and Suresh Oberoi among others, will hit screens on June 21.
Game Over is a one of a kind home invasion thriller: Taapsee Pannu
Actress Taapsee Pannu talks about home invasion thriller Game Over. She also shares five reasons to watch Game Over. Directed by Ashwin Saravana, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on June 14.
Advertising