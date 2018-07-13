Soorma: Public Review

Updated: July 13, 2018 2:50:14 pm

Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi starrer Soorma released today. The sports biopic based on the life of former hockey player Sandeep Singh has received mixed to positive reviews from the audience after its first-day first show. While the theatres showed 30 to 40 per cent occupancy, those who came out lauded Diljit’s performance. Sandeep was accidentally shot on a train that left him paralysed waist-down for almost two years. Soorma tells his story as he resurrected himself, fighting all odds to find his place back in India’s national hockey team and even became the captain and its top goal scorer. Here’s what the audience has to say about the Shaad Ali directorial.