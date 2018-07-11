Diljit Dosanjh vs Sandeep Singh: Which Soorma knows it better

Updated: July 11, 2018 8:13:52 pm

Real and reel life Soormas, Sandeep Singh and Diljit Dosanjh got into an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com in Sandeep’s hometown Shahbad, Haryana recently. While they revealed stories from the sets of the sports biopic Soorma, we even got them to play a rapid-fire game to check who knows the other one better. Soorma is based on the life of former hockey player Sandeep who was accidentally shot on a train in 2006, that left him partially paralysed for almost two years. The film traces his journey as he returned to the game to find his place and even became the captain of the Indian hockey team. Soorma also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi, among others.