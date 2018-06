Updated: April 13, 2017 5:04:55 pm

Sonakshi Sinha plays journalist in Noor. She is as real as any girl who is a go-getter, someone who wants the best in her career and life and love. Sonakshi also tells us how Noor is complete only when she accepts her shortcomings and makes them her strong points. She also opens up about how being a star-kid has made her the person she is today.