Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Take The Uttarakhand State Quiz

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor talk about their upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. We also test their knowledge of Uttarakhand. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu also stars Yami Gautam, Farida Jalal and Supriya Pilgaonkar.