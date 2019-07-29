Sex is the most natural thing in the world: Sonakshi Sinha

Entertainment Video
Judgementall Hai Kya: Audience Review
Judgementall Hai Kya stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, Satish Kaushik, Amrita Puri and Jimmy Shergil. It is directed by Prakash Kovelamud. Check out what the audience said after watching Judgementall Hai Kya.
Arjun Patiala: Audience Review
Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma feature in spoof comedy Arjun Patiala. Check out what the audience said after watching Rohit Jugraj directorial Arjun Patiala.
Sana Khan is my favourite collaborator: Melvin Louis
Choreographer-dancer Melvin Louis talks about his favourite dance collaborations. He also opens up about his Bollywood aspirations.
Arjun Patiala is an out-and-out comedy film: Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh talk about their upcoming comedy film Arjun Patiala. They also reveal the weirdest rumour they have heard about themselves. Arjun Patiala, will be released on July 26.
Rajkummar Rao: It doesn’t matter if I am the lead actor or not
Rajkummar Rao gets candid about his upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. He also reacts to things Indians get judgmental about. Judgementall Hai Kya, also starring Kangana Ranaut, releases on July 26.
Every battle I have fought has been draining: Kangana Ranaut
Ahead of the release of her film Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com about why she chose to play Bobby after Manikarnika. Calling her journey ‘unconventional’, Kangana also shared what keeps her going. Judgementall Hai Kya, also starring Rajkummar Rao, is set to release on July 26.
With Jimmy Sheirgill on set, I felt relaxed: Saurabh Shukla
Saurabh Shukla and Jimmy Sheirgill talk their upcoming film Family of Thakurganj. The crime drama, also starring Mahie Gill, Sudhir Pandey and Supriya Pilgaonkar, hit screens on July 19.
Meet Mumbai’s Banksy: The artist behind the city’s viral graffiti
Often dubbed as Mumbai’s Banksy for his distinct stencilling technique, the artist doesn’t deny the inspiration but says the comparison both irks and delights him at the same time.
Super 30: Audience Review
With Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has returned to the silver screen after two years. In the film, the actor plays mathematician & educationist Anand Kumar who became popular for coaching underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examination.
Kenny Sebastian is the only comedian I am envious of: Zakir Khan
Comicstaan Season 2 judges Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian and Zakir Khan heap praise on each other. Joining them on the judges' panel of the Amazon Prime Video show will be Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kaylan Rath and Kanan Gill.
Bad jokes with Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian and Zakir Khan
Comicstaan Season 2 judges Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian and Zakir Khan try not to laugh at bad jokes. Joining them on the judges' panel of Amazon Prime Video show Comicstaan 2 will be Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kaylan Rath and Kanan Gill.
Talent has gone up a notch in Comicstaan Season 2: Kaneez Surka
Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian & Zakir Khan talk about season 2 of Amazon Prime show Comicstaan. Joining them on the judges' panel will be Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kaylan Rath & Kanan Gill. Comicstaan S2 will begin streaming from July 12.
Anand Kumar: Super 30 script was rewritten 13 times
Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is based on the life of award-winning mathematician Anand Kumar. In this exclusive video, Anand shares how Hrithik prepared for the role in Super 30. Super 30 will be released on July 12.
Not every hero is okay having a strong female lead: Esha Gupta
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta talks about her role in One Day: Justice Delivered. Directed by Ashok Nanda, the film, also starring Anupam Kher, Kumud Mishra and Zakir Hussain among others, hit screens on July 5.
Spider-Man Far From Home: Audience Review
pider-Man: Far From Home, starring Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Samuel L Jackson, Jon Favreau and others, is the latest offering of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Kiku Sharda’s impression of Sunny Deol is hilarious
Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera, who will be seen next in Sony MAX's Dr Pran Lele, play a round of 'guess the character'. They also talk about their comedy show Dr Pran Lele, which will begin airing from June 29.
Article 15: Audience Review
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution which prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, race, sex or place of birth.
Office stereotypes with Mukul Chadda and Gopal Dutt
The Office actors Gopal Dutt and Mukul Chadda present types of people you find in every workplace. Gopal and Mukul also talk about the Hindi adaptation of The Office, which will stream on Hotstar Specials from June 28.
Caste system should be eradicated: Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana talks about upcoming film Article 15. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15, also starring Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta and Kumud Mishra, will hit screens on June 28.
Advertising