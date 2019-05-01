Setters deals with a serious issue in a non-preachy way: Aftab Shivdasani Bollywood actors Aftab Shivdasani and Shreyas Talpade talk about their upcoming film Setters. The Ashwini Chaudhary directorial, also starring Vijay Raaz, Pavan Malhotra, Sharat Saxena and Mahesh Manjrekar among others, will hit screens on May 3.

