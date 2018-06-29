Sanju: Public Review

Updated: June 29, 2018 6:15:37 pm

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju opened to a warm reception at the cinema halls on June 29. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has Ranbir Kapoor as the main lead. Also starring Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, it traces the story of Dutt’s life in three phases – his fight against drugs, his several love affairs and his jail term in connection to the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

While many from the audience were all praise for Ranbir’s performance, others said the way Dutt’s life and struggles have been portrayed is what makes Sanju, a great watch. Check out all that the cinefans said after the first day, first show of Sanju.