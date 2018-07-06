What’s ‘sacred’ about Sacred Games?

Updated: July 6, 2018 11:32:53 am

Vikram Chandra’s book titled Sacred Games has been turned into a Netflix original series, starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. Jointly directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, the eight-episode thriller show follows the riveting journey of a seasoned, cynical police officer Sartaj Singh and an intelligence officer Anjali Mathur, who try to solve a mysterious web woven by the powerful criminal overlord, Ganesh Gaitonde.

The team of Sacred Games got into an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, and more than anything, it was their off-screen chemistry and fun that became the high-point of the interaction. They shared why the web was different from films, and what to expect from their latest outing.