Saaho: Audience Review

Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic take up Bollywood Whisper Challenge
Nach Baliye 9 jodi Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic participate in the Bollywood Whisper Challenge. Nach Baliye 9 airs every Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm on Star Plus.
I am a very greedy actor: Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi talk about T-Series' new single Pachtaoge. Vicky also reveals his plans post his National Award win.
Baahubali is a beautiful part of my life: Saaho actor Prabhas
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor talk about multilingual action-thriller Saaho. Prabhas also opens up about the comparison between Baahubali and Saaho.
The original singer should croon the recreated version: Malkit Singh
Singer Malkit Singh talks about his collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh, the making of Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and recreations in Bollywood.
Ace of Space 2: Vikas Gupta responds to fan tweets and trolls
Ace of Space 2 is all set to hit screens from August 24. Mastermind Vikas Gupta will once again be seen as the host of the captive reality show. In an exclusive video by indianexpress.com, Vikas Gupta responds to tweets from fans and even trolls.
Sacred Games 2: Story and Significance of Logos and Mandalas
In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, Plexus team, along with Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover talk about the making and story behind the logos and mandalas for Netflix original series Sacred Games 2.
Splitsvilla X2 has a diverse bunch of contestants: Sunny Leone
Splitsvilla X2 hosts and mentors Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha talk about the new season, science in love and what they learnt from the contestants. The duo also give their take on the kind of people on dating apps.
It is difficult to get the first laugh: Samay Raina
Winners Samay Raina and Aakash Gupta talk about their experience on Amazon Prime Video reality show Comicstaan 2. The show is judged by Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kaylan Rath and Kanan Gill.
Sacred Games 2: Inside The Minds Of The Makers | Behind The Scenes
Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Neeraj Ghaywan and Varun Grover talk about the second season of Netflix original series Sacred Games.
Mission Mangal: Audience Review
Jagan Shakti directorial Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. Check out what the audience said after watching Mission Mangal.
Batla House: Audience Review
Nikkhil Advani directorial Batla House stars John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Manish Chaudhari. Check out what the audience said after watching Batla House.
I enjoyed working with Sumukhi Suresh: Supriya Joshi
Contestants Supriya Joshi and Raunaq Rajani talk about their experience on Amazon Prime Video reality show Comicstaan 2. The show is judged by Kaneez Surka, Kenny Sebastian, Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, Biswa Kaylan Rath and Kanan Gill.
Nach Baliye 9 jodi Vivek Suhag-Babita Phogat: We already have the fire to win
Wrestling couple Vivek Suhag and Babita Phogat talk about dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. The show airs on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.
We are looking for the next rap superstar: MTV Hustle judge Raja Kumari
Judges Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari talk about hip-hop reality show MTV Hustle. They also freestyle rap on the spot. MTV Hustle airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm only on MTV India.
Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna play ‘How well do you know Sanjivani?’
TV actors Surbhi Chandna & Namit Khanna take up the 'How well do you know Sanjivani?' challenge. Starting August 12, Sanjivani, also starring Mohnish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli, will air Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Star Plus.
Jabariya Jodi: Audience Review
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi revolves around groom-kidnappings and "Pakadwa" weddings in Bihar.
Sanjivani set tour with Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna
Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna take us on a tour of the Sanjivani set. Starting August 12, Sanjivani, also starring Mohnish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli, will air Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Star Plus.
Jabriya Jodi is as desi, larger-than-life and filmy as it gets: Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra talk about romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi. The Prashant Singh directorial, which presents an interesting take on Pakadwa Vivaah (groom kidnapping), will hit screens on August 9.
Pankaj Tripathi’s character thrives in Sacred Games 2: Kalki Koechlin
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla and Pankaj Tripathi talk about the second season of Netflix series Sacred Games. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games 2 will begin streaming on Netflix from August 15.
