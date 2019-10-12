Richa Chadha is the bully of our group: Varun Sharma | Fukrey Boyzzz | Animated series Fukrey actors Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat & Manjot Singh talk about animated series Fukrey Boyzzz, based on their film. The cast take up a fun school quiz. Fukrey Boyzzz will air Monday-Friday at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm on Discovery Kids.

