Unknown facts about RD Burman

RD Burman changed the Indian music scene beginning 1960s. Fondly called Pancham Da, his music had a strong influence from world music and made electronic rock music popular in India. Burman mostly composed songs on his harmonium. But, people close to him claim that he could make music from anything – from a bunch of keys to the table. Sadly, the legend never win awards for his path-breaking music, not even a National Award. Burman’s last work was 1942: A Love Story which got him his third Filmfare trophy posthumously.

On the music maestro’s 79th birthday today, we reveal some unknown facts about him.