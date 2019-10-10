Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar share why The Sky Is Pink is special

Entertainment Video
Superstar Singer winner Prity Bhattacharjee talks about her journey
Prity Bhattacharjee from Kolkata was declared as the winner of Superstar Singer. The 9-year-old spoke about her journey on the singing reality show and how her life has changed after winning the title.
Lootcase is a character driven film: Ranvir Shorey
Lootcase is a comedy about a bunch of people including a don, an MLA, a policeman and a common man who are running after a suitcase full of money. The film starring Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Dugal releases on October 11.
Bollywood stars celebrate Durga Puja
Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Anurag Basu, Ayan Mukerji, Tanuja, Sumona Chakravarti and others thronged the pandals in Mumbai to celebrate the festival of Durga Puja.
Ranveer meets Bhansali, Alia supports fundraiser for kids
While we spotted Ranveer Singh outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house, Alia Bhatt was seen supporting the fundraising for kids with heart diseases at an event.
The layers Moosa Rahman had was challenging and exciting: Neeraj Madhav
Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav talks about playing terrorist Moosa Rahman in web series The Family Man.
War: Audience Review
Directed by Siddharth Anand, War brings together two action heroes of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka in significant roles. Here's what the audience said after watching War
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Audience Review
Starring Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia among others, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the story of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's battle against the British.
The Verdict – State vs Nanavati showcases different perspectives: Kubbra Sait
Elli AvrRam, Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, Manav Kaul and Angad Bedi talk about ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series The Verdict - State vs Nanavati.
Aamir Khan flaunts his Lal Singh Chaddha look and more
Our shutterbug caught Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar among others in Mumbai.
War took me out of my comfort zone: Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand talk about Yash Raj Films' action entertainer War. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a true-blue pan-India film: Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia talks about Surender Reddy directorial Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The period drama also stars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara and Ravi Kishan.
Bigg Boss 13 contestants: The complete list
Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss is back with its 13th season. After a glittering launch on Sept 29, we have the final list of contestants. From TV biggies like Sidharth Shukla & Rashami to Bollywood actor Koena Mitra, check out the complete list here.
Bard of Blood: Express Verdict
Here's what we think of Netflix series Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Viineet Kumar Singh among others.
Bard of Blood stars take up the Pictionary challenge
Bard of Blood actors Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Viineet Kumar Singh play the Pictionary game. Bard of Blood is streaming on Netflix.
Bard of Blood stars whip up instant dishes
Bard of Blood actors Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Viineet Kumar Singh take up the 'Instant Dish' challenge. Spy thriller Bard of Blood will begin streaming on Netflix from September 27.
Bard of Blood has many cliffhanger moments: Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Viineet Kumar Singh talk about Netflix series Bard of Blood. The series will begin streaming from September 27.
A tour of Bigg Boss 13 house
An exclusive look at Bigg Boss 13's bedroom, kitchen, confession room, washroom and garden among more. Colors' reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on September 29.
The Office Season 2 is completely crazy: Mukul Chadda
Mukul Chadda, Mallika Dua, Abhinav Sharma, Samridhi Dewan and Sayandeep reveal what's new in The Office Season 2. The web series is currently streaming on Hotstar Specials.
