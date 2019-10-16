Priyank Sharma: Bigg Boss teaches you patience

Entertainment Video
Saif Ali Khan: I did not have the freedom to say no to Laal Kaptaan
Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Laal Kaptaan is a period drama, based around the Battle of Buxar. The actor plays a Naga Sadhu in the Navdeep Singh's directorial and he talks about the difficulties faced while shooting it and his love for films.
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – Express Review
Here's what we think of Netflix's Breaking Bad sequel starring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.
Sophie Choudry shares fitness tips | Work it Up | Rapid Fire
Sophie Choudry is all set to give you a sneak peek into popular Bollywood celebs' workout routine in her new show Work it Up. The VJ-actor talks about her new show and also takes a fun rapid fire. Work it Up will stream on Voot from October 13.
Dalljiet Kaur: Sidharth Shukla should win Bigg Boss 13
Dalljiet Kaur became the first contestant to get eliminated from Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the television actor talks about her Bigg Boss journey, eviction and her fellow housemates.
Richa Chadha is the bully of our group: Varun Sharma | Fukrey Boyzzz | Animated series
Fukrey actors Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat & Manjot Singh talk about animated series Fukrey Boyzzz, based on their film. The cast take up a fun school quiz. Fukrey Boyzzz will air Monday-Friday at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm on Discovery Kids.
The Sky Is Pink: Audience Review
Priyanka Chopra is back on the Bollywood screens after a gap of three years, with The Sky Is Pink. The actor plays a mother to a teenage daughter, Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim), who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis.
Celebs at The Sky Is Pink screening, Kartik-Kiara shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Shonali Bose's latest film The Sky Is Pink had a star-studded screening in Mumbai. While lead actor Farhan Akhtar came with Shibani Dandekar, attendees also included Vidya Balan, Vivek Oberoi, Kiran Rao, Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait among others.
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar share why The Sky Is Pink is special
Actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar call their characters from The Sky Is Pink, an extension of Dil Dhadakne Do. The film, directed by Shonali Bose, also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.
Superstar Singer winner Prity Bhattacharjee talks about her journey
Prity Bhattacharjee from Kolkata was declared as the winner of Superstar Singer. The 9-year-old spoke about her journey on the singing reality show and how her life has changed after winning the title.
Lootcase is a character driven film: Ranvir Shorey
Lootcase is a comedy about a bunch of people including a don, an MLA, a policeman and a common man who are running after a suitcase full of money. The film starring Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Dugal releases on October 11.
Bollywood stars celebrate Durga Puja
Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Anurag Basu, Ayan Mukerji, Tanuja, Sumona Chakravarti and others thronged the pandals in Mumbai to celebrate the festival of Durga Puja.
Ranveer meets Bhansali, Alia supports fundraiser for kids
While we spotted Ranveer Singh outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house, Alia Bhatt was seen supporting the fundraising for kids with heart diseases at an event.
The layers Moosa Rahman had was challenging and exciting: Neeraj Madhav
Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav talks about playing terrorist Moosa Rahman in web series The Family Man.
War: Audience Review
Directed by Siddharth Anand, War brings together two action heroes of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka in significant roles. Here's what the audience said after watching War
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Audience Review
Starring Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia among others, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the story of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's battle against the British.
The Verdict – State vs Nanavati showcases different perspectives: Kubbra Sait
Elli AvrRam, Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, Manav Kaul and Angad Bedi talk about ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series The Verdict - State vs Nanavati.
The Verdict – State vs Nanavati showcases different perspectives: Kubbra Sait
Aamir Khan flaunts his Lal Singh Chaddha look and more
Our shutterbug caught Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar among others in Mumbai.
War took me out of my comfort zone: Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand talk about Yash Raj Films' action entertainer War. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka.
