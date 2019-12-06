Pati Patni Aur Woh: Audience Verdict

Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday is a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 classic of the same name. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Check out what the audience said after watching Pati Patni Aur Woh.